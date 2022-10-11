Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $100.00 at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

ESTA opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $93.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 129.28% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $49,475,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.