Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $100.00 at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.
Establishment Labs Stock Performance
ESTA opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $93.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $49,475,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.