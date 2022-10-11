Eukles Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.2 %

ZTS traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $147.55. 69,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,475. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.90. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

