Eukles Asset Management Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.30. 7,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

