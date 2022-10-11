European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.96

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 13591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
European Wax Center Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in European Wax Center by 79.0% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 110,875 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in European Wax Center by 473.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 500,325 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in European Wax Center by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC grew its position in European Wax Center by 75.7% during the first quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 515,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 222,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.