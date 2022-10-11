European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.96

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 13591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. European Wax Center had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, research analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in European Wax Center by 79.0% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 110,875 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in European Wax Center by 473.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 500,325 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in European Wax Center by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC grew its position in European Wax Center by 75.7% during the first quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 515,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 222,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

See Also

