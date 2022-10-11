Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.82

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EB. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Eventbrite Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $589.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

