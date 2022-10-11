Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.71) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

EVK opened at €17.96 ($18.33) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($33.64). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.03.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

