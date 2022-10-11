Fame Doge Coin (FAMEDOGE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Fame Doge Coin (FAMEDOGE) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Fame Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fame Doge Coin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Fame Doge Coin has a market cap of $24,011.01 and $73,876.00 worth of Fame Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fame Doge Coin Token Profile

Fame Doge Coin launched on March 21st, 2022. Fame Doge Coin’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,000,000,000 tokens. Fame Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @famedogecoin. The official website for Fame Doge Coin is www.famedoge.com.

Buying and Selling Fame Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Fame Doge Coin (FAMEDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fame Doge Coin has a current supply of 999,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fame Doge Coin is 0.00000003 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.famedoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fame Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fame Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fame Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

