Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 1,109 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 761,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

