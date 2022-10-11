Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 2,840 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE APH opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

