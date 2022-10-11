Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $271.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average of $299.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.