Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $132.20 Million Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Nelnet comprises approximately 5.6% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 4.11% of Nelnet worth $132,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at $12,010,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at $215,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,925,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $122,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,945.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $345.24 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 26.48%.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 7.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Nelnet

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.