Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.3% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

