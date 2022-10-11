Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,335 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.