Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 8,338 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after buying an additional 452,889 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

