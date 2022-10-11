FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 3.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.38. 78,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,746. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.69.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.09.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

