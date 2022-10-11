FiboDex (FIBO) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FiboDex (FIBO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, FiboDex has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FiboDex has a market capitalization of $4,529.08 and $10,571.00 worth of FiboDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FiboDex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FiboDex Token Profile

FiboDex launched on March 27th, 2022. FiboDex’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,414,273,890 tokens. The Reddit community for FiboDex is https://reddit.com/r/fibodex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FiboDex is fibodex.medium.com. FiboDex’s official website is fibodex.io. FiboDex’s official Twitter account is @fibodex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FiboDex

According to CryptoCompare, “FiboDex (FIBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FiboDex has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FiboDex is 0.00000001 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,380.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fibodex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FiboDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FiboDex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FiboDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

