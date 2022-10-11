Film Crib Price Down 30.9% Over Last Week (CRI3)

Film Crib (CRI3) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Film Crib has a total market capitalization of $92,674.00 and $261.00 worth of Film Crib was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Film Crib token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Film Crib has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Film Crib Profile

Film Crib launched on May 23rd, 2022. Film Crib’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Film Crib’s official website is filmcrib.io. Film Crib’s official Twitter account is @filmcri3.

Film Crib Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Film Crib (CRI3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Film Crib has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Film Crib is 0 USD and is down -8.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,688.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://filmcrib.io.”

