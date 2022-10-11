Fino DAO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $44,551.03 (FINO)

Fino DAO (FINO) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Fino DAO has traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fino DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fino DAO has a total market capitalization of $44,551.03 and $35,883.00 worth of Fino DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fino DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fino DAO Token Profile

Fino DAO’s launch date was February 10th, 2022. Fino DAO’s total supply is 5,220,879,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,659,168,283 tokens. The official website for Fino DAO is www.finodao.com. Fino DAO’s official Twitter account is @fino_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fino DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Fino DAO (FINO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fino DAO has a current supply of 5,220,879,739 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fino DAO is 0.00002676 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $133.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.finodao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fino DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fino DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fino DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fino DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fino DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.