First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

INBK opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.23%.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $223,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $484,000. JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.8% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 47,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $431,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

