First Long Island Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.27. The company had a trading volume of 116,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,723. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $188.96 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.22 and its 200 day moving average is $251.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.