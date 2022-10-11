First Long Island Investors LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.22. 852,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,737,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

