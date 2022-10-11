First Long Island Investors LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,760 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 4.3% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $41,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

USB traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. 391,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,012. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

