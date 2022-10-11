First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,412 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.21. 152,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,396. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

