First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 242591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.73 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold ( TSE:FF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$76,043.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,856,854.80.

About First Mining Gold

(Get Rating)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.