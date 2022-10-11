FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $46,538,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,020,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 199,264 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.67. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

