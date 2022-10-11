Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 134,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 945,629 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $57.30.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42.
In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $51,787,000. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 152,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 409.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,296,000.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
