Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Acquired by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners makes up about 1.0% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. 6,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

