Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,815,056. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.