Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.4% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Target stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

