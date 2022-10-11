Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,998 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter.

VDE traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.02. 16,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,628. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

