Fountain Protocol Trading 31.2% Higher This Week (FTP)

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Fountain Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain Protocol has a market cap of $66,513.48 and approximately $10,195.00 worth of Fountain Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fountain Protocol has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fountain Protocol Profile

Fountain Protocol (FTP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2022. Fountain Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,574,282 tokens. Fountain Protocol’s official website is ftp.cash. Fountain Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@fountainprot. Fountain Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fountainprot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fountain Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain Protocol (FTP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Oasis Network platform. Fountain Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fountain Protocol is 0.00102183 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $355.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ftp.cash/.”

