Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Trading Down 30.6%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 30.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Foxtons Group Trading Down 30.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

