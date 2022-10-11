Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

FPE opened at €22.60 ($23.06) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($45.71). The company’s 50-day moving average is €23.48 and its 200 day moving average is €24.03.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.