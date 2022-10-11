FUFU (FUFU) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $22,270.15

FUFU (FUFU) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One FUFU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. FUFU has a total market capitalization of $22,270.15 and approximately $10,631.00 worth of FUFU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUFU has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FUFU Token Profile

FUFU was first traded on September 30th, 2021. FUFU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,728,572 tokens. FUFU’s official message board is medium.com/@getfufu. FUFU’s official website is www.uwufufu.com. FUFU’s official Twitter account is @getfufu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUFU is https://reddit.com/r/getfufu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FUFU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FUFU (FUFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FUFU has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FUFU is 0.00071456 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uwufufu.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUFU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUFU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUFU using one of the exchanges listed above.

