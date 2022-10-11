Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,010.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($12.20) and last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.20), with a volume of 99058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,052 ($12.71).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Gamma Communications Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £977.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1,753.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,121.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

Gamma Communications Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

