Gemlink Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $479,082.17 (GLINK)

Gemlink (GLINK) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Gemlink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemlink has a total market capitalization of $479,082.17 and approximately $8,380.00 worth of Gemlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemlink has traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003086 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gemlink Coin Profile

Gemlink launched on February 18th, 2022. The official website for Gemlink is gemlink.org. Gemlink’s official Twitter account is @gemlinkt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gemlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemlink (GLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Gemlink has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gemlink is 0.00761166 USD and is down -7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $201.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gemlink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

