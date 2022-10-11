GemUni (GENI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $109,354.00

GemUni (GENI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One GemUni token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. GemUni has a total market capitalization of $45,327.22 and $109,354.00 worth of GemUni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GemUni has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GemUni alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GemUni

GemUni launched on January 19th, 2022. GemUni’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,861,111 tokens. The official website for GemUni is www.gemuni.io. GemUni’s official Twitter account is @gemuniofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GemUni is medium.com/@gemuni_official.

Buying and Selling GemUni

According to CryptoCompare, “GemUni (GENI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GemUni has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GemUni is 0.00933315 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gemuni.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GemUni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GemUni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GemUni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GemUni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GemUni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.