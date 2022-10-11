General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 2.7% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

Shares of GD traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

