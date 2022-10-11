General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.80. 18,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,557. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.29.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.