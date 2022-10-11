Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Generation Income Properties Stock Down 6.2 %
GIPR stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $11.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.