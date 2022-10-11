GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $11.42

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.42, but opened at $12.00. GH Research shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 48.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 373.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 36.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

