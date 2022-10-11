Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 400,636 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Further Reading

