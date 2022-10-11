Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 6.8%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 1,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,193,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GLBE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after buying an additional 355,505 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 81.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,510,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth approximately $5,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
