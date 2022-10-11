Global Fund Lp Lind II Purchases 49,478 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 49,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,565,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,059.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 122,952 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $105,738.72.

On Monday, October 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 652 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $593.32.

On Friday, September 30th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 1,835 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 25,252 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,959.16.

On Thursday, July 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 161 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $165.83.

On Friday, July 15th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 26,702 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 280,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,364. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

