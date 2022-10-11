Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Jaime Pereira Acquires 1,000 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) Director Jaime Pereira acquired 1,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $27,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jaime Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Partners alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Jaime Pereira purchased 1,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00.

Global Partners Price Performance

Shares of GLP stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $936.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The energy company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $1.14. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 18.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Global Partners

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.