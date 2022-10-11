GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYCGet Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 3.3 %

GLYC stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.79.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.