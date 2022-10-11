GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 3.3 %

GLYC stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

