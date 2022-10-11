GoldFinX 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,318.00 (G1X)

GoldFinX (G1X) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. GoldFinX has a total market cap of $63,402.00 and $33,318.00 worth of GoldFinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldFinX has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar. One GoldFinX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00012419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFinX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GoldFinX Profile

GoldFinX’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. GoldFinX’s total supply is 268,103,766 coins. GoldFinX’s official Twitter account is @goldfinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldFinX is https://reddit.com/r/GoldFinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldFinX is goldfinxofficial.medium.com. The official website for GoldFinX is goldfinx.com.

GoldFinX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldFinX provides financing to ASGM miners by utilizing the concept of Contract Mining, which essentially identifies the financial resources required for successful and sustainable mining operations, structured by a pre-purchase agreement for the amount required. The GoldFinX coin will be traded on major exchanges after the completion of the ICO while providing the three major functions expected from any currency: to be a unit of value, a medium of exchange, and store of value. It is expected to create a forum for speculation with respect to the value of the GiX coin, thus potentially creating an exponential effect similar to some existing cryptocurrencies.GoldFinX allows the exchange of your underperforming altcoins for GiX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.