Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.05

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 1413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

