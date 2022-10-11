Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares cut shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

FOOD stock opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$63.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.62.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

