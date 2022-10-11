Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

